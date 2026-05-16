Iran to unveil new mechanism for Strait of Hormuz

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi said the new system is in line with Iran’s national sovereignty and will guarantee international trade security.

“Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon,” he added, according to Press TV.

He reiterated Iran’s policy on allowing ships cooperating with Iran to pass through the strategic waterway and its ban on hostile countries based on the new mechanism.

“In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it,” the senior lawmaker emphasized.

Azizi said the designated route will remain closed to the operators of the so‑called “freedom project.”

“The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism,” he pointed out.

MNA