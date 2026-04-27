  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2026, 11:16 AM

Ghalibaf:

US running out of card in economic standoff with Iran

US running out of card in economic standoff with Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baghaer Ghalibaf has said the United States has exhausted much of its leverage in an economic confrontation with Iran, arguing that Tehran still holds significant “cards” to play.

In a post on his X account late on Sunday, Ghalibaf outlined the “economic playing cards” of both sides, dismissing claims by US officials about their dominance.

He presented an equation comparing Iran’s supply-side tools—including the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and oil pipelines—with US demand-side measures such as strategic petroleum reserve releases, demand management, and anticipated price adjustments.

He noted that some of Iran’s options remain unused, while the United States has already deployed or partially used several of its tools.

“They brag about the cards. Let's see: Supply Cards=Demand Cards

SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)= Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+More Price Adj (to come),” the parliament speaker wrote.

Emphasizing the US economic constraints, he added that rising energy demand during the summer vacation season should also be factored in—unless Washington intends to “cancel” it.

“Add summer vacation to the right unless they want to cancel it for the US!” the Iranian Parliament speaker added.

MNA 

News ID 244017

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