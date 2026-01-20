Vast evidence proves US, Israel involvement in Iran’s unrest

In recent days, we have witnessed protests by the Iranian people due to the economic problems caused by the imposition of US sanctions against the country. These protests were deep rooted in the people's economic demands, but the foreign media hype and interference of hostile currents caused these protests to be hijacked and turned into chaos and insecurity in the country.

On Eid al-Mab’ath, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a meeting with thousands of people from different walks of life, emphasized that the recent sedition was an American sedition, saying that Iran considers US President Donald Trump guilty for the casualties, damages, and slander he inflicted on the noble nation of Islamic Iran.

The Leader of the Revolution described the level of intervention by Western officials in previous seditions waged against Iran ‘mostly limited to press elements and second-rate politicians’ but the feature of the recent sedition was that US President Donald Trump personally intervened in it, spoke, threatened, and encouraged the seditionists, sending them a message to go forward, do not be afraid, and the US government will support you militarily.

Media documentation on the prominent role of "US" ​​and "Israel" in the recent unrest in Iran, according to the positions of Western political officials and experts, is as follows:

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson Former Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State:

"The actions of the Mossad, the CIA, and MI6 in Iran are all supported by Donald Trump.

What they do in Iran is they act as if they are Iranian citizens and at the same time they kill Iranians (during rallies)."

Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post:

"Mossad agents are present at the Iranian protests."

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

"Happy New Year to all the Iranians on the streets. And to every Mossad agent walking alongside them."

Tamir Morag Host of Israel's TV Channel 14:

"Foreign elements are arming protesters in Iran with firearms, causing hundreds of deaths among members of the government."

Larry Johnson former CIA officer:

"The recent chaos in Iran was not a natural uprising, but a calculated intelligence operation by the CIA and Mossad."

Douglas Macgregor, retired US Army Colonel:

"The protests in Iran started because of real economic problems, but then they became a CIA and Mossad operation. Spending money, giving Starlink, inciting protesters, and even pushing the crowd to shoot at the police to escalate the violence. All of this ultimately failed."

John Mearsheimer, renowned professor of international relations:

“What is happening in Iran is going exactly according to the US and Israeli playbook and has several elements.

The first step is that we sanction a country, destroy its economy and punish its people.

The second step is that at some point we decide to incite and fuel massive protests.

The third step in this process is to instigate a massive disinformation campaign, the goal of which is to convince everyone in the West that these protests are internal.

The fourth step in this process is the entry of the US military and possibly the Israeli military to hit critical infrastructure.”

John Kiriakou, former CIA officer:

"The Israelis have confirmed that many Iranian protesters are Mossad agents. They boast about this in Israeli newspapers."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

"Mossad and CIA are interfering in the Iranian protests and trying to repeat the scenario of the 1953 Western coup.

I urge people to read "Operation Ajax" and "Operation All the Shah's Men" and see how Mossad and CIA are using the same formula again."

Hamid Dabashi, professor at Columbia University:

“Mossad agents are hiding among Iranian protesters.”

Carl Niehaus, Member of Parliament for South Africa:

"The US, the CIA and the Mossad are actively fomenting protests in Iran."

Alastair Crooke former British diplomat:

“A small and very violent group of agitators in Iran were trained by foreign NGOs and other Western intelligence agencies.

These organizations engineered chaos in Iran to pave the way for US/Israeli intervention.”

MNA