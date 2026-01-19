Iran to never tolerate foreign politicians' nonsense remarks

Pirhossein Kolivand, the President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in a message addressed to the "babbling politicians of America and Europe," emphasized, "Iran is a land of dignity, guardianship (Velayat), the blood of martyrs, the bravery of commanders, and the loyalty of a great nation, and this nation will never tolerate the nonsense of irresponsible politicians."

The text of the message from Pirhossein Kolivand, the President of the Red Crescent Society, is as follows:

Mr. Trump! The Iranian nation neither trembles at the threats of an American president nor deviates from its path of honor and independence due to the rhetoric of politicians whose record in the world is clear. For 47 years, Iranians have proven that the fate of this land is determined neither by the White House nor by any foreign think tank.

When you speak of 'leadership,' you better pay attention to one truth: In Iran, leadership means guardianship (Velayat), courage, authority, manliness, and standing firm against the power-seeking of foreigners. This nation is proud that its leader builds authority not by humiliating nations and sanctioning medicine, nor by seeking influence through war and occupation of countries.

Our dear and great leader safeguards the Iranian nation with dignity, wisdom, and courage, and this is precisely what has changed Iran's image in the region and the world. You are not in a position to dictate to the people of Iran. The Iranian nation firmly rejects, with its historical resolve and dignity, any interfering voice against its independence and guardianship (Velayat).

These people, these youths, these families will not allow any affront to their national authority and wise leader.

Understand once and for all, and know that Iran is not a weak country to be shaken by a sentence or an interview. Iran is a land of dignity, guardianship (Velayat), the blood of martyrs, the bravery of commanders, and the loyalty of a great nation, and this nation will never tolerate the nonsense of irresponsible politicians.

MNA/6724615