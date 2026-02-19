Russia will continue to back Iran’s peaceful nuclear program

"As for Russia's position on the international stage, you know that we have always firmly defended the Iranian people's right to independent development, including in the field of peaceful nuclear technology. We have never deviated from this position and do not intend to do so," he said, according to TASS.

In addition, Grushko emphasized that relations between Russia and Iran "are based on long historical experience."

"There is no doubt about it. We have a strategic partnership agreement. We are neighbors in the region. We participate in the Caspian Five," the deputy foreign minister noted. "Trade, economic cooperation, and cultural ties are developing very well, so we will continue this work," the senior diplomat concluded.

MA/PR