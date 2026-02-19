Iran-Russia cooperation expanding in all fields, incl. energy

With the signing of the Iranian-Russian Treaty on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2025—and its ratification and implementation later that year—exchanges between Iran and Russia have intensified to an unprecedented level. These interactions have taken many forms, including joint commissions, peopletopeople exchange, and a steady stream of official visits.

Among the latest was a visit to Tehran on Tuesday by Russia’s energy minister, Sergey Tsivilyov.

The centerpiece of Mr. Tsivilyov’s trip appeared to be his participation in the 19th session of the Permanent Iranian-Russian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which convened on Wednesday and concluded with what both sides described as significant outcomes, including the signing of four memorandums of understanding. Ahead of the meeting, he held talks Tuesday morning with Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, and later that evening sat down with the Mehr colleague Tehran Times for an exclusive interview.

In the interview, Mr. Tsivilyov addressed a wide range of issues, including the two countries’ growing coordination in international forums, the development of major joint projects in Iran, efforts to advance the International North-South Transport Corridor, and the exchange of technology and technical expertise between the two sides.

Below is the full text of the interview:

Can you tell us a bit about the meeting you held today with Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani?

Mr. Larijani recently traveled to Moscow and met with President Putin. Today, I conveyed the Russian president’s greetings to Mr. Larijani and discussed a wide range of issues related to Iran–Russia cooperation. I must say that Mr. Larijani has a deep understanding of the various aspects of the two countries’ economic and trade ties.

We discussed the details of the 19th session of the Permanent Iranian–Russian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is set to be held tomorrow, on February 18. He praised the initiative, wished success for the commission’s meeting, and vowed to back any decisions that will be made during the session.

What practical steps are being discussed to connect Iran’s and Russia’s gas systems and power grids and create a shared energy hub?

We are actively discussing a gas transit project between Iran and Russia that would pass through Azerbaijan. Both sides clearly recognize the importance of this project for our countries, and discussions are now in their final stages.

We are also following up on the joint project to build a nuclear power plant in Iran. Several challenges stand in the way of completing this project, including external pressure and sanctions, but both sides remain determined to see it through. At the same time, we are training Iranian nuclear specialists so they can eventually operate the plant independently. For us, it is important not only to contribute to development, but also to help Iranians acquire the necessary knowledge and technical expertise.

In addition, the two sides are working together to identify new areas of cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. All of these projects are being implemented in line with pre-agreed timelines.

How is the Joint Economic Committee linking energy supply planning with the development of the North–South Transport Corridor to make it more effective?

The North–South Corridor is not only an energy corridor, but also a transit corridor. One key component is the Rasht–Astara railway. We have nearly completed all the necessary legal preparations, and today it was decided that an agreement will be signed on April 1 to begin implementation.

I would like to thank both the Iranian and Russian teams. Despite the complexity of this project, we have resolved almost all outstanding issues. We can now inform the people of both countries that the project will enter the implementation phase starting April 1.

What is the plan to move from basic trade deals to a stable, non-dollar financial and banking system between Iran and Russia?

Active discussions are underway on the use of national currencies in bilateral trade. We have already reached several conclusions and also welcome recommendations on how the two countries can fully transition to using their own currencies.

Two important points should be emphasized. First, it is not Iran and Russia that are choosing to avoid the U.S. dollar; rather, both countries have been barred from using it. Second, many other countries around the world are now seeking to move away from the dollar in their transactions, having recognized that reliance on this currency carries significant risks.

Across the Global South, many countries are already using their national currencies in both bilateral and international trade. This is a genuine global trend, and I believe it will continue to expand. For our two countries in particular, the shift away from the dollar is likely to happen sooner, given the unprecedented sanctions imposed on us.

In which areas—such as LNG, gas-to-liquids, or refinery upgrades—is Russia ready to share advanced technology with Iran?

There are currently several Russian companies operating very successfully in Iran, and they make use of the latest Russian technologies.

After we were cut off from Western technological ecosystems, our president ordered the creation of a Russian scientific and technological ecosystem. Today, we possess almost all the technologies we need domestically, and in some cases our technologies are even more advanced than their Western counterparts.

The president has also instructed us to share these technologies with friendly countries and to cooperate in building a joint technological domain. Iran is not only our friend, but also an important partner in the Middle East. Accordingly, we regularly share our technologies with our Iranian partners, including in the gas and energy sectors.

From our perspective, technological governance should ensure that all countries have access to the technologies they need to meet their requirements.

At the same time, we also benefit from Iranian know-how and technology. For example, Iran has a company that manufactures turbines. We already purchase these turbines and plan to localize their production in Russia in the future.

Besides the Iranian turbines you just mentioned, what other opportunities exist for joint projects in renewable energy?

We have active cooperation with Iranian partners in the field of renewable energy. At present, our main focus is on solar batteries. Our companies are working closely together in this area, and I believe that in the future we will see the implementation of significant joint projects.

Are Iranian and Russian companies planning specific joint energy projects in Asia, Africa, or Latin America?

We are certainly ready to launch such joint projects with Iran. At present, however, our primary focus is on joint projects implemented on Iranian soil. Looking at several projects that have already been completed and brought to fruition, it is clear that they are highly efficient and something we can rightly be proud of.

Earlier today, for example, I visited a Russian company that is very active in Iran. Its workforce includes both Iranian and Russian employees and specialists, serving as a strong example of successful, hightechnology cooperation between our two countries.

How do Iran and Russia coordinate their policies to help stabilize global oil and gas markets during geopolitical tensions?

Iran and Russia maintain close cooperation within nearly all major international organizations, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). Within these frameworks, we share common principles, one of which is the principle of justice in energy.

This principle means that relations between countries should be based on mutual respect and mutual benefit, and that no country should impose unfair or restrictive conditions on another. Such an approach ensures that all countries have access to modern energy technologies. Iran and Russia are particularly committed to turning this principle into practice.

I would also like to emphasize that Iran and Russia share aligned positions in many international organizations and act consistently in accordance with these common positions and agreed guidelines.

