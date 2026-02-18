Does Geneva talks open a new horizon in nuclear diplomacy?

The second round of nuclear negotiations concluded on Tuesday afternoon after 48 hours of intensive diplomatic consultations, with both sides reaching a general understanding on a set of “guiding principles.”

The talks have now entered a new phase focused on drafting the text of a potential agreement.

Agreement on “Guiding Principles”

At the end of the second round of nuclear talks in Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that “various ideas were seriously discussed” and that the parties managed to reach a general agreement on a series of guiding principles.

He explained that future discussions would proceed based on these principles and that the negotiations would now move toward working on the text of a possible agreement.

This development suggests that the nuclear talks have progressed beyond general positions and into a more structured phase aimed at drafting language. However, entering the text-drafting stage does not necessarily imply that a final agreement is imminent, as substantive issues remain under discussion.

A “New Window of Opportunity”

Speaking at the Conference on Disarmament, Araghchi described the negotiations as opening a new window of opportunity. He expressed hope that the process would lead to a durable, dialogue-based solution serving the interests of the parties involved and the broader region.

He emphasized that Iran has consistently been prepared to engage in meaningful, result-oriented negotiations. According to Araghchi, any sustainable agreement must fully recognize Iran’s legitimate rights, deliver tangible benefits, and be safeguarded against unilateral actions that could undermine trust and credibility.

The Role of the IAEA

A key element of this round was the presence of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in Geneva. Araghchi met with Grossi ahead of talks to convey Tehran’s perspectives regarding the negotiation process.

Reports indicate that Grossi also held discussions with the US delegation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the IAEA chief’s participation as important and potentially useful, noting that in any future understanding, the agency—recognized as the international technical authority in non-proliferation—would assume specific responsibilities.

Mediation Efforts and International Reactions

Statements from Oman, which is mediating the talks, suggested tangible progress. Omani officials indicated that measurable advancements had been achieved and that this could pave the way for continued negotiations in the near future.

On the US side, JD Vance, Vice President under Donald Trump, said that discussions with Iran had gone well in certain respects.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s top diplomat described the dialogue as constructive and welcomed the continuation of negotiations as a positive step toward reducing tensions.

Outlook

Overall, the second round of negotiations appears to mark a transition toward a more structured and text-based phase. Yet reaching a final agreement will require political decisions and the resolution of remaining contentious issues.

Iran has reiterated that its participation is grounded in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of its people. The sustainability of the process, officials suggest, will depend on reciprocal political will and avoidance of unilateral measures that could undermine progress.

Whether Geneva ultimately becomes a turning point in nuclear diplomacy will hinge on how effectively the parties translate agreed principles into binding commitments in the rounds ahead.

