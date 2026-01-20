Call for UNHRC session on Iran "political, unconstructive"

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Ali Bahreini made the remarks while addressing the Council's meeting on Tuesday, regarding the recent developments in Iran, with a comprehensive report on the course of protests and foreign-backed unrest in the country.

Referring to armed and organized terrorist elements mixing with the protesters and shooting at the general public and security forces, Bahreini called those actions the continuation of the 12-day war strategy, which was aimed at provoking foreign intervention and bringing insecurity to Iranian territory.

Citing statements of American and Israeli officials and their media outlets, he pointed to the direct involvement of the United States and the Israeli regime in supporting the terrorist acts and vandalism in Iran, calling it a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

Bahreini also strongly criticized the stance of some Western governments that condemned Iran's security forces instead of condemning terrorism, describing the approach as an example of hypocrisy.

On the Western propaganda about the rioters and saboteurs detained after the unrest, the envoy said Iran had not adopted a strict and extensive security approach as there were call for making distinction between organized violent elements and ordinary citizens from the highest levels. Bahreini explained the judicial process in Iran, saying any execution of sentences without full compliance with the standards is contrary to Iranian laws.

In response to the Western blame-game on human rights, he said the rights of Iranians are not a matter of exploitation by the governments that themselves have a history of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and open complicity in genocide.

Stating that the West is complicit in shedding Iranian blood as it failed to condemn the US and Israel for committing crimes and waging an unprovoked 12-day war, he clarified that the Islamic Republic prefers peace and does not want war, but is fully prepared to defend itself against any miscalculation of the enemy.

In conclusion, the ambassadors participating in the meeting also condemned any foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs and rejected the political use of the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms.

MNA/IRN