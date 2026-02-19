US attempts to drive Russia out of energy markets: Lavrov

"A couple of weeks after Alaska, out of the blue, for the first time since Biden’s presidency, the Donald Trump administration announced US sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft. Then the Americans announced they were demanding that India stops buying Russian oil. Then Venezuela happened. In the latest development, OFAC [the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury - TASS] issued a resolution permitting the Venezuelan oil industry to resume operation but prohibiting the involvement of Russia, China, Iran and the DPRK," Lavrov said in an interview with Al Arabiya, according to TASS.

"I mean, while the Americans sincerely told us that, once the Ukraine issue has been settled, we can begin mutually beneficial cooperation, for now, they have been trying to force us out of global energy markets," he stressed.

