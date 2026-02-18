Russia producing Iran's Bushehr NPP equipment

During the Iran-Russia Joint Economic and Trade Commission, Sergei Tsivilev, Russia’s Minister of Energy, outlined progress in several strategic cooperative projects between the two countries.

In the transport sector, the Rasht-Astara railway project is advancing successfully, reflecting strengthened regional connectivity.

In energy, the construction of phases 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant continues, with all necessary equipment currently being manufactured in Russia in preparation for shipment to Iran.

Additionally, Iran and Russia are exploring the construction of new high-capacity nuclear blocks and small modular reactors. A joint task force has been established to finalize a report on these initiatives within the next three months.

According to the agreement, the final project documents will be ready by April 1, 2026, and are scheduled to be signed during the “Railway Week” event in Saint Petersburg.

MNA