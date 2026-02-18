Iran declares Thursday as first day of holy month of Ramadan

The Estehlal of Moon Sighting Headquarters of Iran, which operates under the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said that the moon was sighted tonight, meaning that Thursday will be the start of Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan began in some Muslim countries on Wednesday, while others, including Iran and Iraq, have declared Thursday as its first day.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and gather for prayers, charity, and communal meals to mark the blessed month.

MNA