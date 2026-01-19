Trump’s January remarks on Iran ‘provocative, absurd’

US President Donald Trump encouraged violence in Iran while sending a contradictory message about "protecting the Iranian people," the country’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in an op-ed for TASS.

"While Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was meeting with members of the Chamber of Commerce, businessmen and entrepreneurs, and receiving them at cabinet meetings, the US president issued provocative statements, political messages and public threats, through which he encouraged violence, supported terrorist groups, fueled social instability and attempted to turn peaceful demonstrations into violent unrest," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador called Trump the "architect and implementer of the policy of maximum pressure and sanctions," who sends "absurd and contradictory signals about ‘supporting,’ ‘saving,’ or ‘protecting the Iranian people.’"

MNA