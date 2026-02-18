  1. Economy
Iran, Russia boost ties with new cooperation document, MoUs

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iran and Russia have signed a cooperation document along with four memoranda of understanding following the 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission held in Tehran.

Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s Minister of Oil, and Sergei Tsivilev, Russia’s Minister of Energy, attended the signing of a cooperation document and four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission in Tehran.

The agreements were finalized following two days of technical meetings between Iranian and Russian delegations at the Ministry of Oil in Tehran.

Two of the MoUs were signed between the Iran National Standards Organization and Russian counterparts, one pertained to research collaboration with the Research Center of Oil Industry, and the fourth was concluded in the field of labor and social welfare under the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

