On January 1st, some Iranian businesspeople and traders protested against the economic situation in the country, and after one week, these peaceful protests were turned into violent riots backed by some foreign countries, especially the United States and the Israeli regime.

During Iran’s recent protests, despite widespread public dissatisfaction over rising prices and economic instability, street participation has been noticeably lower compared to previous periods of unrest. This trend emerged even as the right to protest and express grievances remains a natural and legitimate right of the Iranian people, as it is in other countries around the world.

However, a key distinction between Iran and many other states lies in the presence of extensive networks of foreign-backed armed and terrorist opposition groups. These groups, according to Iranian assessments, receive backing from foreign governments, including the United States and the Israeli regime.

