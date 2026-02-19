Iran warns over impact of militarization on PG environment

Iranian Department of Environment (DoE) has penned a letter to the environment ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

In the letter, the DoE said that the environment in those water areas could fall victim of conflicts, warning Persian Gulf littoral states about the consequences of "increasing militarization" in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman and its potential and actual consequences on the environment of the region and the world.

The following is the full transcript of the letter:

Your Excellency, the Minister of Environment

Salam and with all due respect:

The growing militarization of the region of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and its potential as well as actual consequences for the regional and global environment, is a matter of serious concern.

The Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, as marine areas with unique and fragile ecological characteristics, play a vital role in ensuring the food, economic, and ecological security of millions of people in the region. Any instability or military confrontation in this area may directly and indirectly affect marine ecosystems, biodiversity, water and soil resources, air quality, and human health.

Past conflicts in the region have demonstrated that the destruction of oil infrastructure, large-scale pollutant spills, the release of hazardous chemicals, and damage to coastal and marine habitats leave lasting and transboundary consequences. The impacts of such damage remain evident in the waters, marine sediments, and biological cycles of the region.

In this context, recent developments and attacks against nuclear facilities have raised serious concerns in the field of environmental and nuclear safety. Any damage to such facilities could result in the release of radioactive materials, contamination of water and soil resources, threats to the health of present and future generations, and extensive and long-term environmental harm. The risks associated with such actions are not confined to national borders, and their consequences may affect the entire region and beyond.

Furthermore, the continued threat of military operations and the deployment of advanced weaponry in these sensitive waters run counter to the fundamental principles of international law. Pursuant to Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state is prohibited. In addition, under the principles of international environmental law and the relevant rules of international humanitarian law, States are obliged to prevent widespread, long-term, or severe damage to the natural environment and to observe the principles of prevention and precaution. The continuation of such trends may seriously undermine the environmental security of the region.

Given our shared responsibility to protect the environment and to implement our obligations under relevant international instruments, it is appropriate for Ministers of Environment in the region to approach these developments with a responsible perspective that transcends short-term considerations. The environment is the silent victim of conflicts, and its protection requires responsible positions, strengthened regional cooperation, and enhanced preventive and confidence-building measures.

Environmental diplomacy can serve as a bridge for de-escalation and for strengthening regional cooperation. Today, more than ever, we need a coordinated approach to prevent irreversible damage to the valuable ecosystems of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

With Best Regards

Shina Ansari

Vice President

and Head of the Department of Environment

Islamic Republic of Iran