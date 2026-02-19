Iran, Russia navies conduct mock hijacked ship rescue op.

The drill involved forces from the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, as well as the Russian Navy.

The exercise commenced after commercial ships transmitted emergency distress signals to the Bandar Abbas Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC).

An SH-3 helicopter from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and a Bell 412 helicopter from the IRGC Navy were then deployed to search the area.

Iran’s Alvand destroyer, serving as the command ship for the drills, subsequently ordered nearby combat vessels to proceed with the rescue mission, according to Press TV.

Special naval forces from Iran and Russia eventually recaptured the vessel through a coordinated heliborne and surface assault, detaining the simulated pirates.

The joint exercises unfolded against a backdrop of elevated tensions in the region and repeated US threats to attack Iran if it does not accept nuclear demands, among others.

The United States has deployed several warships to waters near Iran, while Tehran has repeatedly warned that any single shot fired against the country would trigger a broad and powerful retaliation targeting US assets across the region.

The drills also coincided with the latest round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

After the talks concluded, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that the two sides had reached agreement on a set of guiding principles to facilitate future discussions.

MNA