13 killed, 14 injured in Karachi cylinder blast

The blast occurred in the area of Aga Khan School near Street No 5 in Rana Colony, Soldier Bazaar. The blast occurred on the first floor of the building on Wednesday night, causing part of the building to collapse, rescue sources said.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue agencies immediately reached the scene. Edhi Foundation ambulances and volunteers were actively involved in the immediate transfer of the injured.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital where they were given medical assistance. According to rescue sources, a 10-year-old girl, identified as Nazia, and a 60-year-old Mohammad Riaz were among the dead, according to Dunya News.

Rescue officials said the body of a woman was also recovered from under the rubble, while identification of another victim was being ascertained.

They said a 14-year-old girl was pulled alive from under the debris and shifted to hospital. Two people are believed to be trapped under the debris, they added.

The officials said narrow streets around the building were making the operation difficult.

Relief agencies and authorities are at the scene and further investigation is underway to determine the real cause of the explosion.

Eyewitnesses said that the intensity of the explosion was so high that nearby buildings also shook and panic spread in the area, the report added.

