Iran’s IRGC Navy tests advanced missile systems in drill

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s IRGC Navy tested its newest generation of missile systems and advanced missile warfare tactics during the opening phase of a naval drill held on Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has carried out the first phase of its “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz” military exercise on Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, operationalizing its latest missile systems and combat tactics.