Russian warship docks at Iran's strategic Bandar Abbas base

The Russian Navy’s helicopter carrier Stoikiy docked at the First Naval Region of the Iranian Navy in Bandar Abbas on Wednesday morning to participate in a combined naval exercise between Iran and Russia.

This joint drill involves surface and air units from both navies and is designed to enhance maritime security, improve operational coordination, and strengthen defense cooperation.

The First Naval Region of the Iranian Navy, located in Bandar Abbas, serves as a key strategic hub for the country’s naval operations and plays a central role in developing military and maritime partnerships with friendly nations.

This exercise underscores the commitment of both Iran and Russia to advance mutual naval capabilities while ensuring regional stability in the Persian Gulf.

