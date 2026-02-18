  1. Politics
Russian warship docks at Iran's strategic Bandar Abbas base

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – The Russian Navy’s helicopter carrier Stoikiy docked at Iran’s strategic Bandar Abbas naval base today to participate in a joint naval exercise with the Iranian Navy, aimed at enhancing maritime security.

This joint drill involves surface and air units from both navies

This joint drill involves surface and air units from both navies and is designed to enhance maritime security, improve operational coordination, and strengthen defense cooperation.

The First Naval Region of the Iranian Navy, located in Bandar Abbas, serves as a key strategic hub for the country’s naval operations and plays a central role in developing military and maritime partnerships with friendly nations.

This exercise underscores the commitment of both Iran and Russia to advance mutual naval capabilities while ensuring regional stability in the Persian Gulf.

