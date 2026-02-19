Iran, Russia emphasize strengthening customs cooperation

The Iranian and Russian customs delegations held a meeting in Tehran, aimed at developing educational cooperation and facilitating customs procedures and supervision.

A bilateral meeting between the customs delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was held in Tehran on Thursday with the participation of Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for Planning and International Affairs Hassan Alidoosti and also other senior customs officials with the aim of facilitating trade and trade activities.

Developing educational cooperation, facilitating customs procedures and supervision, and holding periodic meeting between heads of the two countries' customs offices, organizing expert-level meetings as well as discussing international cooperation have been cited as the main topics of discussion between the two sides.

