Enemies had devised 7-stage plot for recent riots in Iran

Khademi stated on Wednesday that the enemies -- the US and Israel -- sought to spark protests and transform them into strikes as an imperceptible weapon to pressure the political system in Iran, and at various stages and in numerous cases, they tried to create such a situation.

According to Press TV, he added that foes also instructed their agents to attack security centers and bases with the aim of undermining the country's national security apparatus, just like the 12-day war of aggression imposed by Israel and the US on Iran in June last year.

The enemies also resorted to fabricated deaths in order to evoke public emotions and feelings, and justify foreign military intervention, Khademi pointed out.

Furthermore, the enemies tried to portray the system as incapable and inefficient in addressing the country's economic, social, and security challenges, and prompted anti-government groups to mistakenly believe that regime change is viable, the IRGC intelligence chief said.

Khademi went on to note that enemies also launched cyber ​​attacks and acts of sabotage against Iran’s service infrastructure, and accused the government of inefficiency in a bid to harm the daily life of ordinary individuals and foster dissatisfaction among the nation.

The enemies also tried to link protest cores to terrorist elements, and stationed terrorist groups deep inside Iran and along the borders for that sake, the general stated.

They also tried to derive foreign support, potentially leading to special operations and military attacks by the United States, Khamedi said.

The IRGC intelligence chief stated that field evidence from the recent terrorist riots in Iran shows that enemies splurged a great deal of money on the scheme through cryptocurrencies; made extensive efforts to organize and direct field forces, including terrorist elements, political groups on social media, those convicted of violent crimes and local thugs.

Khademi further noted that the quasi-coup failed to materialize due to the enemies’ haste to exploit the protests over dollar shortage, in such a way that some of the enemy's networks were unable to become operationally prepared.

He added that the Iranian nation's historical hatred of prominent opposition figures, deep distrust of American officials and Israel, and anger at explicit interventionist positions were also responsible for the defeat of the enemies’ anti-Iran plot.

The IRGC intelligence chief also referred to disagreements among traditional anti-government groups regarding how and when to join the riots, and their refusal to accept the centrality of the pro-Pahlavi elements as other factors liable for the failure of the scheme.

National unity, especially within the government, parliament, and domestic political forces, also helped frustrate the enemies’ plot, Khademi stated.

The IRGC intelligence chief underlined that Iranian law enforcement forces managed well to distinguish between peaceful protesters and violent rioters, and responded in a decisive manner to acts of sabotage.

Khademi finally praised the spirited resistance of Iran’s military forces and diplomats in the face of the US military buildup and constant threats.

