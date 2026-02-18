Tehran, Moscow jointly developing 7 oil fields: Minister

Speaking at the 19th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission meeting, Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s Minister of Oil, stated that seven oil fields are currently under joint development with Russian companies through four separate contracts.

The minister emphasized the significance of the timing between the 18th and 19th Joint Economic Commission meetings, both held within the same Iranian calendar year, as a unique opportunity to maximize bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Highlighting the critical international context, Paknejad stressed that these collaborations not only strengthen economic ties but also carry strategic weight on the global stage.

He particularly praised the active engagement of Russian partners, including Russia’s Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev, whose efforts helped bring prior agreements into tangible implementation.

