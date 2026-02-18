Russian MoD releases report on joint naval drill with Iran

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia and Iran have held joint naval operations in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s fleet is joined by the Russian corvette Stoiky, whose crew took part in joint ceremonial events in the port of Bandar Abbas, the report said.

The sailors from both sides synchronize their actions to ensure safe navigation.

Earlier, media have cited the Russian defense ministry as saying that Iran and Russia will hold joint naval drills this week.

Russia’s military released a video showing one of its warships, the corvette Stoiky, arriving at the port city of Bandar Abbas, where Iran’s navy is based.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said “Russian and Iranian sailors were working in tandem to ensure the safety of civilian navigation.”

Iranian state media, citing a navy spokesman, reported that joint exercises would begin on Thursday and take place in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

MNA