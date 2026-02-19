Iran condemns Israeli act in seizing Palestinian lands in WB

He denounced the recent decision of the Israeli regime to confiscate and register Palestinian lands in the West Bank as "state property" under the rule of the occupying regime of Israel.

The foreign ministry spokesman highlighted the responsibility of the international community and all UN member states to confront this dire situation and end the Israeli regime’s impunity.

Baghaei also pointed to the explicit condemnation of this illegal and criminal act of the Zionist regime by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and most countries, emphasizing the need for the United Nations to take decisive and effective measures to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities regarding the continued gross violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to live and self-determination.

MA/6753395