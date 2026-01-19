Recent sedition continuation of 12-day war

Speaking at the Parliament's open session on Monday, Ghalibaf stressed that Iran is the most unsafe place in the world for terrorists and traitors.

Touching on the recent riots in the country, Ghalibaf underlined that the recent sedition was a continuation of the 12-day war, which was ignited by the interference of US President Donald Trump.

"He [Trump] first ordered the killings, and when signs of the failure of the terrorist war project appeared, he himself invited terrorists and rioters to continue the riots and not leave the streets. By spreading lies such as the fall of the city of Mashhad, he used all his lack of credibility to continue the chaos, insecurity, and killings in Iran."

"The enemy's defeat in this American-Zionist sedition once again showed that Iran, with its brave and wise leadership and its insightful people, is the most insecure place in the world for terrorists and traitors," Ghalibaf underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf underlined that each of the rioters' actions would be considered a clear crime in any fair international court, adding, "What we witnessed on Thursday and Friday was an ISIL-style terrorist war with a planned operation with a goal similar to the pagers operation in Lebanon."

He added that the enemy's plan was organized violence, terrorist and armed attacks, extremely violent urban warfare, and the brutal murder of several thousand people. " The goal was for the Iranian nation to be overwhelmed in an instant, to lose its ability to analyze and make decisions due to the created fear, and to abandon support for its country following a collective hesitation or terror, thus paving the way for the fragmentation of and aggression against Iran by the Americans and their mercenaries."

