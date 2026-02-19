Iran eyes expanding naval diplomacy with like-minded states

Iran’s Navy chief, who has travelled to India, met and held talks with his counterparts from India, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

In these separate meetings, Irani placed special emphasis on transferring experiences gained in the field of fighting against maritime terrorism and protecting the shipping lines in the international waters, especially the northern Indian Ocean.

Shahram Iranai also paid a visit to Indian Army Navy Force’s facilities.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s Navy commander will participate in the meeting of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

