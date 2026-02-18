Extra-regional fleets presence in West Asia not justifiable

Admiral Irani made the remarks before departing for India to attend the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), the “Milan 2026” naval exercise, and the International Fleet Review (IFR) while talking to reporters, where he also said that the Islamic Republic has consistently faced threats, propaganda campaigns, and the presence of extra-regional fleets in West Asia over the past 47 years.

The Iranian Army Navy commander stressed that “The presence of extra-regional fleets in West Asia is unjustified.”

Elsewhere, he said that that if these fleets believe they have entered the region relying on military power, “they should know that the Iranian people will confront them with greater strength.”

India will host 3 maritime events in Feb 2026. Indian Navy inaugurated the MILAN Village on 15 Feb 2026 at the Eastern Naval Command, as part of its flagship international naval exercise, MILAN 2026.

The ‘Indian Ocean Naval Symposium’ (IONS) is a voluntary initiative that seeks to increase maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues.

IONS 2026 brings naval leaders together to strengthen dialogue, cooperation and collective maritime security.

MNA