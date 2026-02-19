Britain's King Charles’ brother Andrew arrested

British police were seen arriving at Andrew’s residence in Sandringham on Thursday, according to a report from the BBC and the Daily Telegraph, CNBC reported.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that they had arrested a man, who they did not name, in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in the police statement.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence,” he said, adding: “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Norfolk Constabulary told CNBC in a statement that it was supporting the Thames Valley Police investigation.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, had come under scrutiny due to his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was also forced to move out of his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, to a smaller residence on King Charles’ Sandringham Estate. The King has cut Andrew’s annual personal allowance and security funding, but is covering the cost of his new accommodation.

