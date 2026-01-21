Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom lambasts Trump

On Tuesday, the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom issued a statement condemning the offensive remarks made by the US president, referring to him as the “pharaoh ruling America.” They asserted that his comments about Ayatollah Khamenei stem from the vile nature of the speaker.

The statement further emphasized that these remarks reflect both Trump’s arrogance and pride, as well as his helplessness and weakness against the unwavering resolve of the Islamic nation of Iran.

The Society condemned the baseless statements of the American president, affirming that it would not remain silent in the face of insults or violations against the revered position of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA