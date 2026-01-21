US Treasury Sec. admits sanctions seek to destabilize Iran

Speaking to Fox News during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Bessent described the sanctions as a form of “economic statecraft” that had contributed to recent riots in Iran.

According to Press TV, Bessent said, “It’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed. We saw a major bank go under. The central bank has started to print money. There is a dollar shortage. They are not able to get imports, and this is why the people took to the streets.”

He added, “This is economic statecraft. No shots fired. Things are moving in a very positive way here.”

His remarks come after peaceful protests over economic hardship across Iran turned violent after public statements by US and Israeli regime figures encouraged vandalism and disorder.

The riots followed incendiary remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened fresh military aggression against Iran in case of what he called the Islamic Republic’s potential confrontation with the protesters.

Intelligence officials have verified that the US- and Israeli-backed riotous elements were seeking to hijack the protests and ignite chaos as a means of paving the way for such aggression.

The United States has maintained a series of economic sanctions on Iran for decades, targeting key sectors including banking, energy, and trade. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that these sanctions have contributed to inflation, supply shortages, and pressure on ordinary citizens, while attempting to influence the nation’s domestic politics.

Despite these pressures, Iran’s government emphasizes its commitment to maintaining social stability, protecting its citizens, and pursuing lawful international trade.

Officials have also criticized US efforts to portray domestic economic challenges as grounds for foreign interference.

MNA