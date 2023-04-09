  1. Culture
'A Poetess' awarded at US film festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Saeed Dashti, the short film "A Poetess" was awarded at the World Music & Independent Film Festival in the United States.

Amir Jafari, Sahra Fathi, Linda Kiani, and Nima Shaban Nejad are the cast of Saeed Dashti's short film.

World Music & Independent Film Festival (WMIFF) is an international film festival that takes place annually in Washington D.C.

WMIFF was established to celebrate and provide a platform of achievements for international cinema artists. Dedicated to building a global film community and supporting emerging filmmakers, WMIFF offers all selected artists exceptional exposure with an inclusive vibe that has won over alumni, attendees, and industry members alike. WMIFF festivities are open to all, featuring some of the most talented artists in both film and music.

