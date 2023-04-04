Indian festival to host 'Sara Birds', 'No One Is Home’

The short films "Sara Birds" and "No One Is Home" directed by Maysam Shamsi will take part in the 12th edition of the Cms International Children“s Film Festival (ICFF).

The festival is scheduled to be held on April 10-18, 2023 in Lucknow, India.

The Festival aims at providing a common platform for the producers of Children's films to project their views for the proper development of children’s potential through meaningful educative films; and also for promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world.

'No One Is Home' narrates the story of a girl who has been left alone at home and she intends to help a poor person behind the door. The needy person asked for some food.

The only actress in the short film, also produced and written by Shamsi, is Zahra Rashidi.

RHM/5746250