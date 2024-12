Speaking in an interview with Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV Network, Kharrazi emphasized, “Iran is ready for negotiations while it will resist against pressures.”

Referring to the way of Iran’s progressive measures in the wake of change of government in the United States, Kharrazi added, "We will determine our measures based on the policy that the new US government will establish."

Iran will respond to any action against it reciprocally, Kharrazi added.

