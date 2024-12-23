  1. Economy
Dec 23, 2024

Baloch businessmen call for increasing trade with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – In protest to the trade barriers created in trade with Iran, the Baloch traders and businesspersons in Pakistan have staged a sit-in at border crossings in the port city of Gwadar.

According to Pakistani media, these traders said that the local government of Balochistan in Pakistan has caused restrictions on trade with Iran by imposing new trade laws.

A senior member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan Rahmat Saleh Baloch, who participated in the sit-in, noted that measures taken by the local government have had a negative impact on the lives of frontiersmen and businesspersons in particular, because most of their lives heavily depend on the increased trade on the border with Iran.

The local government should not prevent the import of goods and fuel from Iran, he added. 

