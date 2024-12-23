  1. Politics
Safadi first Arab foreign minister who will travel Damascus

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is the first Arab foreign minister who travels to Damascus after the fall of the Assad govornment.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi was due in Damascus on Monday to meet with HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, dr the latest high-profile visit since Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

Jordan, which borders Syria to the south, hosted a summit earlier this month where top Arab, Turkish, EU and US diplomats called for an inclusive and peaceful transition after years of civil war.

The Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement that Safadi would meet with Jolani on Monday as well as with "several Syrian officials".

This is the first visit by a senior Jordanian official since Assad's fall.

Government spokesman Mohamed Momani told reporters on Sunday that Jordan "sides with the will of the brotherly Syrian people", stressing the close ties between the two nations.

