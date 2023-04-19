Iranian composer wins at Akademia Music Awards in US

Produced by the "Hafdang" group, the piece has been both played and composed by Reza Aliabadi. 20 of his students accompanied him under the framework of the Jami music band.

Reza Aliabadi who is acquainted with Tanbur since his childhood is the third Iranian who has managed to win the award at the Academia Music Awards after Alireza Ghorbani and Pouya Saraei.

The Akademia Music Awards is dedicated to recognizing top musical talent from all across the globe. Each month, the executive team of the event reviews hundreds of music submissions in each genre to identify and select the top artists.

