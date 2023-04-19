  1. Culture
Iranian composer wins at Akademia Music Awards in US

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The song 'Lonely Fighter' composed by Reza Aliabadi won the award of the 'World Music' section at the Academia Music Awards held in the US.

Produced by the "Hafdang" group, the piece has been both played and composed by Reza Aliabadi. 20 of his students accompanied him under the framework of the Jami music band. 

Reza Aliabadi who is acquainted with Tanbur since his childhood is the third Iranian who has managed to win the award at the Academia Music Awards after Alireza Ghorbani and Pouya Saraei.

The Akademia Music Awards is dedicated to recognizing top musical talent from all across the globe. Each month, the executive team of the event reviews hundreds of music submissions in each genre to identify and select the top artists.

