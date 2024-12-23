Moscow warns Berlin against any aggressive action

Russia has made it pretty clear to Berlin that any hostile action will not remain unanswered - this concerns both possible supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv and plans for hosting US intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Germany, Russia’s ambassador Sergey Nechayev has told TASS in an interview.

He pointed out that "even the most zealous Russophobes recognize that there is no 'Wunderwaffe', and the Taurus missiles will not change the situation on the battlefield."

He recalled that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had dismissed the idea of supplying these combat systems to the Kiev regime, because such a step would mean Germany's direct involvement in the conflict.

"The Social Democrats are discussing the possibility of including this ban in the new coalition agreement, if they happen to take part in its coordination," Nechayev noted. However, he remarked that this proposal "has many opponents" who, on the contrary, would welcome Taurus supplies to Kiev.

"We do not engage in this internal German debate. We do not involve ourselves in the pre-election discussions, but we emphasize that any aggressive action by Berlin towards Russia will not go unanswered," Nechayev stated. "This concerns both the potential use of Taurus and plans for stationing US mid-range and short-range missiles on German soil. I am confident that the Germans comprehend this," he continued.

Commenting on remarks by certain Western officials about deploying "peacekeepers" to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, Nechayev reminded that Russia's leadership had consistently emphasized that the presence of foreign forces there, particularly from NATO, was "intolerable and off the table."

"The growing speculations in some European capitals about sending ‘peacekeepers’ and ‘freezing’ the conflict, in my opinion, reflects the awareness of clear successes of the Russian armed forces on the line of engagement and the inexorably deteriorating situation of the Zelensky regime," the Russian ambassador stressed.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, according to a number of media outlets, did not rule out the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces from Germany to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. If she is to be believed, along with security guarantees in the form of NATO membership, an international presence to enforce the ceasefire might be considered. She added that Germany "will support with all its might" any action aimed at achieving peace.

