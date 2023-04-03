'Motherless' awarded at Indian film festival

Motherless won the Best Film Award jointly with the Silver Bear Award-winning Indonesian film, Kamila Andini’s Before, Now & Then.

Amir Aghaei, Mitra Hajjar, Pejman Jamshidi, Pardis Pour-Abedini, Ali Owji, Bita Aziz, Sara Mohammadi, and Fatemeh Mirzaei are the cast of Fatemi's film.

The Bengaluru International Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Bengaluru, the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, which previews films of all genres including documentaries from around the world.

