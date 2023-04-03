  1. Culture
Apr 3, 2023, 4:15 PM

'Motherless' awarded at Indian film festival

'Motherless' awarded at Indian film festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Morteza Fatemi, the movie "Motherless" won the Best Film Award at the 2023 edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival in India.

Motherless won the Best Film Award jointly with the Silver Bear Award-winning Indonesian film, Kamila Andini’s Before, Now & Then.

Amir Aghaei, Mitra Hajjar, Pejman Jamshidi, Pardis Pour-Abedini, Ali Owji, Bita Aziz, Sara Mohammadi, and Fatemeh Mirzaei are the cast of Fatemi's film.

The Bengaluru International Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Bengaluru, the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, which previews films of all genres including documentaries from around the world. 

MP/5745400

News Code 199003

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News