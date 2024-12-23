US sends more troops to Syria citing growing threats

According to Sputnik, last Thursday, Ryder said during a briefing that the US has approximately 2,000 military personnel in Syria, not the 900 as was previously reported. The 900 personnel are baseline troops, whereas 1,100 military personnel were deployed as temporary enablers in support of force protection, transportation, maintenance, or other emerging operational requirements, according to the Pentagon

"The numbers of these additional temporary forces have fluctuated over the past several years based on mission needs but in general have increased over time as the threat has increased to baseline forces," Ryder said in a statement on Monday.

After the fall of Bashar Assad government in Syria, the country has grappled with chaos. Local media in Syria reported on Monday fierce clashes between the US-backed SDF and Turkish-backed around Tishrin Dam in Aleppo Governorate.

MNA