Yemen not an 'ordinary enemy' to Israel

Yemen's rockets that struck Israel on Saturday have cast a shadow over Tel Aviv and its security establishments, Israeli newspaper Maariv stated on Monday, relaying the occupation's military and security apparatus' growing concerns regarding Yemeni threats.

According to Maariv, the military and security establishment has acknowledged that the Yemeni conundrum is highly complicated, saying "Yemen is not an ordinary enemy."

It is challenging to defeat Yemen, Maariv further added, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to a security source, Yemen is a challenge "Israel" has not faced before, and it did not know how to deal with it.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

