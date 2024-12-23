ISIL resurgence in Syria threatens stability

British newspaper The Times raised serious concerns about the resurgence of ISIL. The paper emphasized that ISIL could capitalize on the instability in Syria to reorganize, regroup, and launch new attacks.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that the greatest threat in the region is the return of ISIL, stating that the group aims to exploit any power vacuum or lack of stability in the country.

Over the past year, ISIL has resurfaced in Syria, with The Times noting that global conflicts have diverted media and intelligence attention away from the growing threat. This has allowed ISIL to gradually rebuild its presence, leading to a rise in attacks. The paper highlighted that ISIL executed nearly 700 operations in Syria this year, tripling the number from the previous year.

The group is believed to still have around 2,500 fighters operating between Syria and Iraq, and this number is expected to grow due to increased recruitment and propaganda efforts. ISIL is particularly active in the central Badiya Desert, the report stressed, adding that they are organizing sleeper cells and executing ambushes.

The Times also pointed out that the situation in northeastern Syria is particularly alarming, with approximately 9,000 ISIL fighters and more than 40,000 family members of ISIL detainees held in camps and prisons.

ISIL is watching closely, monitoring recent events in order to identify any moment of weakness, The Times explained.

MP/AlMayadeen