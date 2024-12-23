Casualties reported in NY subway stabbing attack

The bloody scene unfolded across two train cars on a Manhatan-bound No. 7 train at about 12:30 a.m., Daily News reported.

The alleged stabber, a 69-year-old man, was dozing on the train, surrounded by his bags, when a group of five men approached him, sources said.

That led to a struggle, and the man pulled out a knife and stabbed two members of the group, the sources said. A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and another man was slashed in the face. The entire scene was caught on subway surveillance cameras, the sources said.

Medics took both to Elmhurst Hospital, but the man stabbed in the chest couldn’t be saved, police said.

Cops took the stabber into custody, though prosecutors will have to determine what charges he’ll face or if he was acting in self defense, sources said.

The other three thieves ran off and were taken into custody about two blocks away, the sources said.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased.

MA/PR