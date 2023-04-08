  1. Culture
"Paper Dreams” wins award at Black Hat Film Festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian drama "Paper Dreams” won the best film award at Black Hat Film Festival in Hungary.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Atshani, "Paper Dreams” tells the story of a young man who has been out of public view because of his being an Albino. A young girl takes advantage of his pure heart and makes him a social media influencer; meanwhile, he falls in love with the girl.

Kamran Tafti, AmirHossein Mousavi, Mina Vahid, Bita Atshani, Zeinab Malaki, Ayeh Ghobadian, Majid Mahindoost, Amirhossein Rezazadeh, and Negar Mallaki are among the cast members.

Ali Atshani has won the best director award for “Paper Dreams” at the South Texas International Film Festival in the US city of Edinburg.

