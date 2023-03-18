2 Iranian movies to vie at Lift-Off Film Festival 2023

The Iranian film Pari Sa and the short film The Last Dance with Persian Cheetah have entered the competition section of the

The “Pari-Sa” (Like a Mermaid) movie and a short film named “The last dance with Iranian Cheetah” both directed by Rahmani will compete with other movies in the 13th Lift-Off Film Festival 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Britain on March 27.

This round of the Lift-Off Film Festival is going to be held online in order to identify independent films throughout the world and discover pure talents in the filmmaking industry online, which provides broad screening for international audiences.

The international screening of Iranian movies is going to be carried out by the Cinema 4way company managed by Sahar Nasouti.

