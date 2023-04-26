  1. Culture
Apr 26, 2023, 11:30 PM

'Inside the Skin' to compete at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

'Inside the Skin' to compete at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmakers Shafagh Abousaba and Maryam Mahdiye, the film "Inside the Skin" has been selected to compete in La Cinefondation, Cannes film festival 2023.

"An unexpected encounter brings Ali's image of himself closer to reality," the synopsis of the film reads.

Ario Amiri, Behrad Salah-Varzi, Hani Salehi, and Payam Moutab are the cast of the film.

The Cannes Film Festival, until 2003 called the International Film Festival and known in English as the Cannes Film Festival, is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is an upcoming film festival due to take place from 16 to 27 May 2023. 

MP/5763812

News Code 199931

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News