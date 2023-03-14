  1. Culture
‘Left Handed’ to vie at Greek film festival

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Produced by Fariba Arab in Chosen Image Company, the short film ‘Left Handed’ will take part in the competitive section of the Positively Different Short Film Festival in Greece.

Positively Different Short Film Festival will be held from 16 – 19 March 2023.

Also, awarded films will be screened simultaneously in Athens, Istanbul, Belgrade, Nicosia, Sofia, Zagreb, and Dakar.

“Maryam is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …” reads part of the story.

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society. The screenplay of the work has already won two awards at domestic festivals.

