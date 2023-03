Bakhtiari's short film also participated in two other international film festivals before as well.

Vahid Rad, Maryam Bakhtiari, and Nesa Ghomshei are among the cast of "Falling Up".

Sehsuechte is an international student film festival with over 60 years of lasting tradition. It takes place annually in spring in Potsdam-Babelsberg, Germany.

