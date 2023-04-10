Iranian documentary goes to Moscow Intl. FilmFest.

The long-form documentary "Mom Shokouh House" directed by Mehdi Bakshi Moghadam is the story of a woman who spends days after quitting addiction in a common space.

The film has entered the Documentary Film Competition of the 45th Moscow International Film Festival in Russia which is slated to be held on 20-27 April.

"Mom Shokouh House" was screened at the 16th "Cinema Haqiqat" festival, at the end of which, the special prize of the jury was awarded to Mehdi Bakhshi Moghadam and Mehdi Shamohammadi (producer).

The film also received the award for best voice acting (Mohammad Hossein Ebrahimi).

Last year, 2 Iranian documentaries "Rain and Bullet" (out of competition) and "Eighteen Thousand Feet" were also screened in the Documentary Film Competition of the Moscow Film Festival.

SKH/5751405