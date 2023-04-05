  1. Culture
Veteran Iranian filmmaker Kiumars Pourahmad passes away

Veteran Iranian filmmaker Kiumars Pourahmad passes away

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Veteran Iranian filmmaker Kiumars Pourahmad passed away on Wednesday morning.

Pourahmad's wife confirmed the news in a brief conversation with Mehr News Agency.

Kiumars Poorahmad was born in 1949 in Najafabad, Iran. He started his career as a film critic and assistant director in a TV series in the early 1970s. He made his directorial debut, Tatureh in 1983 after making some short films. Children and young adults with their problems are the central characters in most of his films.

Pourahmad also published his autobiography as a book named "Unfinished Childhood".

