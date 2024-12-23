Yemen says targeted Ashkelon, Tel Aviv with drones

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced in a statement on Monday that the Yemeni forces carried out two operation against the Zionist regime of Israel.

The spokesman said that "We carried out 2 military operations against 2 military targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied areas of Ashkelon and Jaffa (in suburb of Tel Aviv).

Saree continued to say that, "In the first operation, an Israeli enemy military facility was targeted in the occupied area of ​​Ashkelon, and in the second operation, an Israeli enemy military facility was targeted in the occupied area of ​​Jaffa. These 2 operations were carried out with 2 Jaffa drones and, by the grace of God, they successfully achieved their goals."

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces added, "We continue our military operations against the Israeli enemy in response to the request of the Palestinian resistance and the call of the freedom-seeking people of our country. Our operations will only stop if the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

MNA/6325571